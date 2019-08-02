Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Star Jim Carrey Unsure Whether Redesign Will Be Good or Bad

Sonic the Hedgehog’s star character will be getting a redesign before the movie’s release, a redesign that many will recall was the result of backlash from fans when the hedgehog’s movie version was first revealed. For those who didn’t like the first version of Sonic, this was promising news since there would be a chance they’d get a Sonic they liked better. Actor Jim Carrey who plays Dr. Robotnik opposite to Ben Schwartz’s Sonic said he’s not sure if this fan-driven redesign will be a good thing or a bad thing.

Carrey touched on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie during the Television Critics Association press tour (via The Wrap) and was asked for his thoughts on the redesign. Speaking about the moments following the reveal and the ensuing redesign, Carrey said he wasn’t sure to feel about what was happening with Sonic.

“I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it’s happening,” he said.

Carrey elaborated to say that the “collective consciousness” sometimes decides it doesn’t want something which appears to be the case with this Sonic movie. Different parts of Sonic were concerning to people who saw the first version, namely his long legs, human teeth, and eyes that didn’t create the big-eyed face people were used to seeing.

Whatever happens with Sonic’s character, it doesn’t seem as though it’ll have much of an impact on Carrey’s role in the film. The actor added that he wouldn’t have to do any reshoots for the movie and that he doesn’t really concern himself with what happens once he’s done his part. He added that he’s not too concerned with it and that it’ll “happen how it happens.”

“You become a Frankenstein’s monster at some point right?” he said. “I don’t really concern myself with things once I did my thing. I’m not super concerned about it. It’s gonna happen how it happens. It’s either going to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

The tweet above from director Jeff Fowler came after the backlash to confirm that a redesign was in the works. Others have spoke out about the redesign since then including producer Tim Miller who said he thinks “fans will be pleased.”