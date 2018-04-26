Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Logo Revealed

Earlier this year, we reported the news that Sonic the Hedgehog was headed to the big-screen, with an adventure that’s set to shoot sometime this summer, for release over the course of next year. Today at CinemaCon, we got our very first look at the title logo of the film (thanks to ComicBook staff) — and it’s bound to be very familiar with fans of the speedy hero.

The title, which you can see below, appears to be similar to the classic game title, with gold lettering in the “Sonic” name and blue letters for “The Hedgehog.” But, on top of that, we also get a faint image of what Sonic will likely look in the film — and he resembles his video game counterpart from more recent releases like Sonic Forces.

And…that’s really all that got revealed at the show, sadly. We have no other details that have come around yet, like who’s being cast in the live action/CGI film, or more specific details about who the story will involve — for instance, Dr. Eggman possibly teaming up with a human villain to wreak havoc. (That’d be how we write it anyway.)

As noted in our previous story, “Sonic will be a mix of live-action and CGI and will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who is making his directorial debut. Neil H. Moritz is also serving as producer, while Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will act as co-producers. Toby Ascher is also serving as an executive producer.”

With CinemaCon still going on, there is a slight possibility we could learn more over the next day or so — at the very least, which human actor will be running alongside Sonic on the big-screen. But, for now, we only have the title logo. At the very least, though, it’s nice to see Fowler and company are retaining the classic look of Sonic, instead of going “new-fangled” to fit into a live-action world. After all, Sonic’s gotta look like Sonic, yeah?

We’ll see what other details pop up in the days ahead — or maybe Sega will have a surprise waiting for us around E3 time, when it’s sure to have some new Sonic news. At the very least, we may finally know what his upcoming racing game is.

Sonic the Hedgehog will speed his way to theaters on November 15, 2019.