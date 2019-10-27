Sonic the Hedgehog Movie’s Redesign Surfaces Online with Best Look Yet

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been a huge point of interest for fans of both the original video game franchise and animated movies simply because the live-action CG hybrid film initially revealed a trailer that became the butt of a thousand jokes. The majority of responses to the new Sonic design were negative with criticisms ranging everything from Sonic’s human like teeth to his human like legs, and the film was surprisingly delayed soon after in order to rework this design. A new design photo up some time ago seemingly indicating the work on this design is near its end, and now a new photo of this design has made its way online.

@TailsChannel on Twitter shared a photo of the alleged new design spotted on a new standee for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. It seems to fall in line with the redesign seen previously, but this is currently unconfirmed as of this writing. You can see the photo in question below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Breaking: A #SonicMovie standee featuring a newly redesigned Sonic was spotted at a undetermined location. This story is developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/ymcgSYjg4a — Tails’ Channel – Celebrating 11 Years! (@TailsChannel) October 27, 2019

If this is the new design for Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s definitely more in line with what fans are used to from the famous speedster’s video game appearances. With a new squat design, more cartoonish eyes, and shoes closer to the iconic red and white shoes seen in the original games, this alleged redesign has been popular with fans for a reason.

Sonic the Hedgehog was originally slated to hit theaters November 8th, but has been delayed until February 14th next year. Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel, the film stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey. It is officially described as such,

“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”