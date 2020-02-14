Oscar Snub: Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Take to Twitter Over Academy Awards Oversight

In 2020, the box office didn't have very many success stories, but Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the lone exceptions. The movie was a massive hit with longtime fans of the blue blur, as well as audiences less familiar with the character. Despite the strong performance, the film failed to receive even a single Oscar nomination today. Fans of the movie immediately took to social media to share their disappointment with the snub, arguing that Sonic deserved a nod over other picks. With a sequel set to release in 2022, perhaps the film's follow-up will have better luck during award season!

