Oscar Snub: Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Take to Twitter Over Academy Awards Oversight
In 2020, the box office didn't have very many success stories, but Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the lone exceptions. The movie was a massive hit with longtime fans of the blue blur, as well as audiences less familiar with the character. Despite the strong performance, the film failed to receive even a single Oscar nomination today. Fans of the movie immediately took to social media to share their disappointment with the snub, arguing that Sonic deserved a nod over other picks. With a sequel set to release in 2022, perhaps the film's follow-up will have better luck during award season!
Are you disappointed Sonic the Hedgehog didn't receive an Oscar nomination? Which categories should the film have been nominated for? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sonic the Hedgehog's Oscar snub!
First Kick-Ass gets snubbed, now this?
I only saw Sonic and The Hunt in a cinema last year, but they should be nominated for all the #Oscars anyway!— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) March 15, 2021
It's a crime, really.
Can't believe the Oscars completely snubbed Sonic 😡😡 #OscarNoms— angelinamessner (@angelina_mess) March 15, 2021
Haven't Sonic fans been through enough over the years?
Justice for Sonic the Hedgehog #Oscars— Justin Trumbull (@JustinT_09) March 15, 2021
The fix was in.
Sonic the Hedgehog didn’t get nominated for a single Oscar and I now owe a lot of money to a lot of people— hamm's hog (@olpeachtravis) March 15, 2021
Oscar committee member "I. Robotnik" could not be approached for comment.
Ever since streaming became a major way to watch films, the Oscars have pushed only having theatrical films nominated.
Now a Sonic the Hedgehog movie comes out and is one of the best theatrically released films of 2020, all the noms were streamed.
This is clear Sonic erasure— Will🌹 (@Rundigity) March 15, 2021
If it's between those two, Sonic should pull off a sweep.
I'd like to remind everyone as we go into Oscar season that technically the only movies that had theatre releases and therefore qualify are Cats and Sonic the Hedgehog— Frog in a Little Car 🐸 (@beepbeepribbit) March 15, 2021
Sonic wasn't the only film snubbed this year.
So I see both Sonic the Hedgehog and Bad Boys for Life got zero Oscar nominations pic.twitter.com/ue8u60LEJg— Jesus Christ himself (@sausagecasino) March 15, 2021
Maybe he's just moving so fast we can't see him.
So after seeing the Oscar Noms I have a couple statements: first of all WHERE IS SONIC— Steezy Steve (@steve_musiclove) March 15, 2021
That one might be a stretch.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) will forever be the greatest movie to get snubbed by the Oscars.— ⚡️🦔 Kyle 🎸⚡️@ BLM ACAB (@sonic_wildfire) March 15, 2021
Some agree with the decision, however.
If Sonic got the Oscars, I would lose faith in humanity.— 🇯🇵Kuruma🇺🇸 (@Zabazanzuu) March 15, 2021
That movie was a fun flick but is it anything amazing? nah