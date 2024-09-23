Sonic the Hedgehog Team Chaotix Spin-Off Reportedly in the Works

According to a new rumor, Paramount is planning a Team Chaotix spin-off in the future. The group were supposedly set to debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but were cut at some point late in development for unknown reasons. Whatever the case, the plan remains to introduce them in an upcoming film, and after that, give the group of characters their own spin-off.

Unfortunately, this is about the extent of the rumor, which comes the way of well-known movie insider Daniel Richtman, a source who has proven reliable on countless occasions in the past, but who has also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt.

Not only are a lot of specific details missing here, but even if everything is accurate everything that is here is also subject to change. The rumor itself suggests Team Chaotix was poised to debut in the second movie, but obviously that changed. There is nothing stopping these plans, assuming they are true, from changing as well.

At the moment of publishing, Paramount has not commented on this rumor nor the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For those unfamiliar with Team Chaotix -- sometimes simply referred to as Chaotix -- it is a group comprised of Vector the Crocodile, Espio the Chameleon and Charmy Bee, all who come together to make a detectives-for-hire force. This force is called the Chaotix Detective Agency.

They have appearances or cameos in the following games: Sonic Heroes, Shadow the Hedgehog, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Sonic Rivals 2, Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood (mentioned), Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games, Sonic Colors (Nintendo DS), Sonic Generations (console/PC), Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games, Sonic Runners, Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Sonic Runners Adventure, Sonic Forces, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (cameo), Team Sonic Racing, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and Sonic X Shadow Generations.