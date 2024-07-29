Sonic x Shadow Generations Reveals How to Get a Free Sega Dreamcast Skin

In Sonic Generations, players were taken on a journey through several eras in the character’s history, allowing them to revisit stages from games originally released on Sega Genesis, Nintendo Wii, Dreamcast, and more. When Sonic x Shadow Generations releases this fall, the remaster will include some additional content that was not in the original version, including skins based on some of those eras. Sega has now revealed that digital pre-orders for either the standard or digital deluxe versions of the game will include a free skin based on Sonic’s appearance in Sonic Adventure!

An image of the Sonic Adventure skin for Sonic x Shadow Generations can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the game to get this skin can do so at Sega’s official website right here.

Sega has now revealed multiple skins that will be offered in Sonic x Shadow Generations. Earlier in July, the company revealed a Sonic skin based on the Saturn game Sonic Jam. Sonic Jam marked the first time Sonic was playable in 3D, shortly pre-dating the character’s appearance in Sonic Adventure on Dreamcast. That particular skin can be obtained by signing up for a newsletter, and readers can learn more details right here. Presumably, these skins will be available on all of the game’s platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is actually broken up into two separate games: a remaster of the original Sonic Generations, and a new campaign centered around Shadow the Hedgehog. The Sonic Adventure skin can be used by Sonic in the Generations remaster, while Shadow will also have some unlockable skins of his own that can be used in Shadow Generations. Those that purchase the digital deluxe version of Sonic x Shadow Generations will receive an alternate “Terios” skin for Shadow. The skin is based on Shadow’s original concept art, offering a drastically different look for the character! This has become something of a trend recently, as last year’s Sonic Superstars similarly featured a skin based on Sonic’s original concept art. At this time, we don’t know if Sonic’s rabbit-inspired design will return for Sonic x Shadow Generations, but it does seem like a possibility!

