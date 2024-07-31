Sonic x Shadow Generations Reveals Remix from One of Sega’s Most Hated Games

Sonic x Shadow Generations features content spanning the history of Sega’s blue blur, including beloved games like Sonic Colors and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. However, the game also features content based on games that aren’t so well-regarded. Take, for example, Sonic the Hedgehog (2006); the game was critically panned upon its release, and even the most diehard Sonic fans consider it a low point for the franchise. Despite this, the game was given its own dedicated stage in Sonic Generations, and will be referenced once again in Shadow Generations. In fact, Sega has released a remixed music track that will appear in the game, based on the Kingdom Valley location.

The Kingdom Valley: Act 1 Remix can be found in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Sonic ’06 is widely reviled, most of the game’s criticisms relate to the camera, performance, and bizarre story, in which Sonic has a romantic relationship with a human. However, the soundtrack was always one of the game’s better elements, and this remix is a great example. Of course, we already knew that Sonic ’06 would be referenced in Shadow Generations, as a trailer released a few weeks ago featured gameplay from the new version of Kingdom Valley. In that trailer, Kingdom Valley seemed to have gotten a really impressive visual upgrade over the original version. While Sonic ’06 might not be as loved as many of the other games in the series, it’s nice that Sega is still putting in the same level of effort you’d see for a game like Sonic Adventure 2.

The original Sonic Generations featured a time traveling storyline in which the “classic” and “modern” versions of Sonic raced through stages based on classic areas from the series, including Crisis City from Sonic ’06. Sonic x Shadow Generations will feature both a remaster of Sonic Generations as well as a new game called Shadow Generations. Since Shadow played a major role in Sonic ’06, it makes sense that the game is getting referenced alongside areas based on Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Heroes. It might not evoke the same positive memories, but hopefully the content based on Sonic ’06 still proves enjoyable!

