Sonic x Shadow Generations Trailer Shows Off New Powers for Shadow the Hedgehog

When Sonic x Shadow Generations releases on October 25th, the game will feature a brand-new adventure starring Shadow the Hedgehog. Over the last few months, Sega has revealed several details about Shadow Generations, including some of the levels players will revisit. The company has now revealed yet another trailer for the game, this time focused on the character’s new Doom Powers. In the trailer, five different abilities can be seen: Doom Spears, Doom Blast, Doom Morph, Doom Wing, and Doom Surf. Some of these grant Shadow new offensive powers, while others allow the character to traverse the world in different ways.

The new trailer from Sonic x Shadow Generations can be found below. Longtime Sonic fans might notice that the trailer features a remix of “Supporting Me” a track that first appeared in Sonic Adventure 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the era of Shadow using guns seemingly over, it makes sense that Sega is giving the character some new powers to utilize instead. From the trailer, it looks like Shadow’s Doom Spears and Doom Blast will give him plenty of offensive abilities to make up the difference. However, Doom Morph, Doom Wing, and Doom Surf instead make it easier for the character to travel in areas he wouldn’t be able to otherwise. Doom Wing and Doom Surf allow Shadow to fly and swim, respectively. Meanwhile, Doom Morph allows Shadow to “conquer all terrain,” which some fans have compared to the way Inklings can swim through ink in the Splatoon games.

With about two months left to go until the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations, there are still a lot of questions left unanswered by Sega. We still don’t know who the second playable character will be in Shadow Generations, and we don’t know how long the new campaign will last. At the very least, the package should be a great option for those that have never experienced the already enjoyable Sonic Generations, or those that just want to revisit the game through the remaster. However, it’s still hard to determine whether Shadow Generations will just be some icing on the cake, or a meal worth purchasing all by itself.

How do you feel about these new abilities in Sonic x Shadow Generations? Do you plan on checking out the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!