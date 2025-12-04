Sony Announces New PS5 Co-Op Game From a Studio No One Saw Coming

A brand new co-op game is coming exclusively to PS5 and PC from an exciting studio. PlayStation has curated a distinct identity and reputation for itself by making some of the best exclusive games in the business. While most of these are developed in-house, there are a bunch that have been made by third-party teams. Marvel’s Spider-Man and the bulk of the Ratchet and Clank series were developed before Insomniac Games was ever acquired by Sony, Death Stranding from Kojima Productions have made the jump to Xbox and PC since the studio isn’t owned by PlayStation, and Quantic Dream has had the freedom to make games elsewhere despite historically publishing exclusively on PlayStation.

With that said, PlayStation has had some struggles this generation. At the start of the PS5 generation, there was an effort to make more live-service games. That’s partially why Sony acquired Bungie, as the studio was known for making those kinds of games and could also lend its knowledge to other Sony teams. Unfortunately, it has gone horrifically. Concord was a disaster, The Last of Us Online was cancelled, and a live-service God of War was in the works, but cancelled before it was even announced. There’s still Fairgames on the horizon, but there’s not a lot of hope among fans for the game after what happened on Concord.

J.J. Abrams Company Partners With PlayStation for New Co-Op Game from Left 4 Dead Creative

left 4 dead

However, PlayStation has partnered with a third-party company to make a new four-player co-op shooter exclusively for PS5 and PC. The untitled game comes from Bad Robot Games, a division of J.J. Abrams’ production company known for the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible films. It will be the first major game from the studio, which has made a few smaller projects, including an interactive horror TV series known as Silent Hill: Ascension.

“Partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment allows us to bring our new IP to life, with an expansive vision for this new universe,” said Anna Sweet, CEO of Bad Robot Games. “With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players. I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends.”

Perhaps even more notably, this game will be helmed by Mike Booth, the chief creative officer at Bad Robot Games. Booth was the lead designer on Left 4 Dead and worked on a number of other games at Valve. Whether it’s a new zombie game remains to be seen, but a co-op game from one of the key minds behind Left 4 Dead is an exciting prospect.

