New PS5 Firmware Update Released to Begin December 2025

Sony has today released a new firmware update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles. At the end of October, a sizable new patch for PS5 consoles went live and happened to make more changes than normal. Specifically, Sony added a function that lets users more easily identify their console’s serial number while also bringing about improvements to DualSense controllers. And while PlayStation users might have hoped to see another great quality of life feature like this added to PS5 today, the new patch is instead much less notable.

As of today, PS5 console update version 25.08-12.40.00 has rolled out around the globe. This time around, the latest PS5 firmware doesn’t do a whole lot, which isn’t necessarily a surprise. Most PS5 console updates tend to be pretty small when it comes to what they do, as Sony’s more marquee improvements to the hardware are only seen a handful of times each year. Instead, this new update is primarily aimed at performance and stability improvements, which is the thing that Sony looks to update with most firmware patches like this.

Here are the full patch notes for PS5 firmware version 25.08-12.40.00 courtesy of Sony:

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

In all likelihood, today’s new PS5 console update could end up being the last one that is seen in 2025. While there’s no way to guarantee this as Sony (typically) doesn’t announce its new console updates in advance, Sony as a whole will likely wind down in the weeks ahead as much of the company goes on a break for the holidays. Once early January rolls around, we should start to see some more activity from PlayStation which could result in a new firmware update soon after dropping.

In the interim, though, those looking to purchase a PS5 this holiday season will be pleased to know that a new model of the console recently hit store shelves. While this version of the PS5 Slim is largely the same as past versions, Sony did tweak one aspect of its internal design that rectifies a big issue that the console previously had. As such, if you’re in the market for a PS5, it can be argued that there has never been a better time to pick up the platform than now.

