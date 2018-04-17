Sony Hosting Double Discount Sale On PlayStation Store, Save On Hundreds of Games

It’s time for another week of sales on the PlayStation Store, but this time you can get double the deals that are available, as the Double Discounts event is on.

From now through next Tuesday, you can pick up a number of games on the cheap, and save even more with PlayStation Plus membership. This includes bargains on hits like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, NBA 2K18, WWE 2K18, Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition and a handful of others. There’s something for everyone here, including a few cheap titles that are well worth adding to your library.

You’ll see the breakdown of games below, so shop around and see what works!

(Note: PlayStation Plus prices listed. If you’re not a member, the games are a little more expensive.)

NBA 2K18, Crash Bandicoot and More

NBA 2K18- $29.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $23.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Upgrade)- $7.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind- $11.99

Need For Speed Payback- $23.99

The Invisible Hours (PSVR)- $14.99

The Sims 4- $24.99

EA Sports NHL 18- $23.99

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition- $29.99

FIFA 18- $29.99

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series- $5.99

Titanfall 2- $5.99

Mount & Blade: Warband- $5.99

The Sims 4: Vampires Pack- $11.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered- $23.99

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle- $23.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda- $11.99

Monster Energy Supercross: The Game- $41.99

Battlefield 1: Revolution- $17.99

Carnival Games VR- $14.79

DiRT 4- $14.39

ELEX- $23.99

F1 2017- $17.99

Guilty Gear X Rev 2- $15.99

Human Fall Flat- $5.99

MXGP 3 The Official Motorcross Video Game- $14.99

Prototype 2 Gold Edition- $5.99

Serial Cleaner- $4.49

Star Wars: Battlefront II- $29.99

The Escapists 2- $13.99

Yooka-Laylee- $13.59

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, Harvest Moon and More

Dirt Rally Plus- $13.99

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition- $5.99

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland- $5.99

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2- $15.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition- $15.99

Skyforge: Class Bundle- $17.99

The Jackbox Party Pack Bundle- $17.99

The Sims 4 Bundle- $24.99

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition- $29.99

Tooth and Tail- $7.99

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship- $19.99

WWE 2K18- $29.99

Accounting Plus (PlayStation VR)- $8.39

Aven Colony- $14.99

Balla Latino- $5.99

Battlefield 3 (PS3)- $4.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition (PS3)- $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition (PS3)- $17.49

Battle Princess of Arcadias (PS3)- $7.99

Blackwood Crossing- $6.39

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition- $22.49

Bridge Constructor- $3.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- $19.79

Call of Duty WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle- $68.19

Carnage Heart EXA (PS Vita)- $5.99

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare Ultimate Edition- $5.99

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! (PS Vita)- $14.99

Cold Iron (PS Vita)- $7.99

Comet Crash 2- $2.99

Cyberdimension Neptunia 4 Goddesses Online- $14.99

Danger Zone- $5.99

Dark Mystery- $1.59

Deer Hunter: Reloaded- $5.99

Demon Gaze (PS Vita)- $9.99

Demon Gaze II (PS Vita)- $27.99

Demon Gaze II- $34.99

Destiny 2: Digital Deluxe Edition- $59.99

Destroy All Humans!- $3.99

Destroy All Humans! 2- $3.99

DiRT Rally- $11.99

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition- $11.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition, FIFA 18 and More

Dogos- $3.59

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition- $11.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 and Need For Speed Payback- $49.99

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition- $31.99

Eliosi’s Hunt- $1.49

Farming Simulator 18- $11.99

FIFA 18 Icon Edition- $49.99

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition- $29.99

Full Throttle Remastered- $7.49

Furi: Definitive Edition- $8.79

Fu’un Super Combo- $5.99

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition- $5.99

Gunjack- $1.99

Harvest Moon Boy & Girl (PS Vita)- $4.49

Harvest Moon: Hero of Leaf Valley (PS Vita)- $5.99

Hunting Simulator- $11.99

InnerSpace- $11.99

Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon (PS Vita)- $4.49

Just Dance 2018 (PS3)- $23.99

Legasista (PS3)- $3.99

Light Tracer (PlayStation VR)- $8.99

Lili: Child of Geos- $2.99

Maize- $7.99

Mass Effect Trilogy (PS3)- $11.99

Micro Machines: World Series- $7.19

Mirror’s Edge (PS3)- $3.74

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst- $4.99

Moon Hunters- $5.99

Sonic Forces, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and More

Sonic Forces- $23.99

Sparc (PlayStation VR)- $11.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew- $19.99

Steep: Winter Games Edition- $29.99

Stranger of Sword City (PS Vita)- $7.99

Submerged- $1.99

Syberia 3- $24.99

The Bridge (PS3, PS4)- $1.99

The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition- $4.49

The King of Fighters 2000- $3.99

Toki Tori 2+- $4.49

Tumblestone- $4.99

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure- $11.99

Unravel- $5.99

Warhammer Quest- $3.99

We Are the Dwarves- $5.99

Wild Guns Reloaded- $11.99

WRC 5 Sports Edition- $10.49

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen- $29.59

88 Heroes- $2.99

Adventures of Pip- $2.99

Art of Fighting Anthology- $5.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar- $11.99

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Bundle- $19.99

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle- $49.99

Battlefield Hardline: Ultimate Edition- $14.99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition- $13.49

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $29.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe- $49.99

Cannon Brawl- $5.99

Chime Sharp- $1.99

Darksiders’ Fury’s Collection: War and Death- $7.99

Dangerous Golf- $3.99

Destiny 2- $29.99

Destiny 2 Game + Expansion Bundle- $53.99

Disc Jam- $5.99

EA Family Bundle- $9.99

Just Dance 2018, Tomb Raider and More

EA Sports FIFA 18 + NBA Live 18 Bundle- $39.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 + NHL 18 Bundle- $49.99

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2- $5.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition- $39.99

Ghostbusters- $9.99

Has Been Heroes- $7.99

Just Dance 2018- $35.99

MX Vs. ATV Supercross Encore- $5.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition- $49.99

Need For Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition- $31.99

Peggle 2: Magical Masters Edition- $3.74

Ride 2 Special Edition- $23.99

Riptide 2: Renegade- $1.99

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle- $23.99

Rock Band 4 Rivals Expansion Pack- $11.99

Rock of Ages 2- $7.49

Samurai Shodown VI- $5.99

Song of the Deep- $4.49

Sundered- $14.99

The Last Blade 2- $5.99

The Last Brutale- $7.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition- $5.99

Warhammer: Vermintide The Ultimate Edition- $19.99

Worms WMD- $10.19

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition- $39.59

XCOM 2 Collection- $49.99

Get these deals while you can, and save big bucks!