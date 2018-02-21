Sony Provides New Details, Screenshots For Final Fantasy, Everybody’s Golf Crossover

Last month, we reported the news that Square Enix would be doing yet another crossover with Final Fantasy content, this time in the form of Everybody’s Golf.

Now before you freak out and talk about, “Oh, I’m totally gonna get birdies with Cloud!”, that’s not how the content works. While it doesn’t feature guest characters or anything like that, there are a number of new goods that will be available for your in-game golfer.

Sony Interactive Entertainment of Japan provided some new details for the game, as well as some screenshots of some of the cool gear you can score (THAT JACKET!), which you can find below:

Collaboration #1 — The Chocobo!

Ride Around the Course on a Chocobo

Release Date: February 26

Price: 500 yen

How to Get: Buy it from the PlayStation Store, install the latest patch, start the game, and from the Options Menu, select Customize > Triangle Quick Button > Cart, then select the “Chocobo Type” cart. You can ride the chocobo by pressing the Triangle button.

The popular chocobo from the Final Fantasy series appears in Everybody’s Golf. Square Enix illustrator Toshiyuki Itahana made a special chocobo design specifically for Everybody’s Golf. You can move around the course as if riding a golf cart, jump, glide from high places, and even swim.”

Collaboration #2 — The Awesome Cactus Gear

Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cup

Collaboration National Tournament Dates: February 26 to March 12

How to Get the Participation Prizes: Participate in the “preliminaries” and “Finals” of the “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cup,” and after the results, you can get your participation prizes in the “Notification Box.”

In the online-only “National Tournament” mode, where all players compete their scores, a time-limited “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cup” will be held. By participating in the preliminaries, you can get a “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cactuar Outerwear” and “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cactuar Cap.”

Furthermore, if you are among the top-ranking in score for the preliminaries, you can advance to the finals. Everyone who participates in the finals can get a “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Costume (Moogle).”

Collaboration #3 — The Final Fantasy Golf Cart

Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Collaboration Cart Free for All Players

Release Date: February 26

How to Get: Install the latest patch, start the game, and fand from the Options Menu, select Customize > Triangle Quick Button > Cart, then select the “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Type” cart. You can ride the “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Type” cart by pressing the Triangle button.

A “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Type” special cart decorated with the “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Commemoration” logo that all players can get free of charge.

Now, this is only for Japan at the moment, but Square Enix should be announcing whether we’ll see this promotion in the U.S., since we’re pretty avid about the Final Fantasy games as well. So keep those fingers crossed – we wanna drive a Chocobo to the green, too!

Everybody’s Golf is available now for PlayStation 4.