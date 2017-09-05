Sony’s Gold PlayStation 4 System Has Been Confirmed By Another Retailer

It looks like the cat is out of the bag…or, in this case, the gold game system is available for purchase. (Okay, that's not exactly the same.)

A circular for next week's Target ad has begun making the rounds, and it once again indicates that Sony will be releasing a new model of its PlayStation 4 system, which is likely to be announced at its press conference next week during the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Or maybe even sooner.

Our friend Wario 64 revealed the ad on Twitter earlier today, which clearly shows that the 1TB model PlayStation 4 gold system will be available for $249.99 starting next Sunday – two days before the press conference. So chances look good that Sony could even announce the system as soon as this week, to get hype built up for the system.

Target is the latest retailer to leak details about the forthcoming system, following a previous reveal by Wal-Mart. Like the regular PS4 Slim mode, the system comes with both a system and controller embossed in gold color, along with cable hook-ups and a 1TB hard drive – a nice pick-up from the 500GB model that was previously sold. The ad is below.

The ad also points out other bargains that will be available for the week, including the launch of ARMS for Nintendo Switch; and a free $10 gift card being offered to those that purchase Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch and a 20-count Frito-Lay chip multipack. It appears that the Nintendo Switch console will be available as well, although only "while quantities last," as it's expected to go very quickly.

That gold PlayStation 4 system should perform pretty well for Sony, depending on what games are introduced next week during its E3 press conference. This could likely include games like God of War and Spider-Man, as well as new surprises that could be introduced as well. We'll let you know what all is introduced next week as the show takes place.

For now, keep a close eye out for these gold systems. They look like they'd be pretty spiffy in a game collection.