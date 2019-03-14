Sony Kills Rumor It Is Acquiring Rockstar Games Parent Company Take-Two Interactive

Yesterday in gaming news, headlines were dominated by a rumor that Sony Interactive Entertainment was in talks with Take-Two Interactive about acquiring the video game holding company, which is notably the parent company of Rockstar Games, 2K, and more. Given the magnitude of what that could mean for the industry, the rumor spread like wildfire as gamers tried to envision a future where the likes of Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, BioShock, NBA 2K, XCOM, Mafia, and more popular beloved IP were exclusive to PlayStation consoles. However, while the rumor was propagated across the Internet, there’s apparently no validity to it.

Apparently the rumor was actually never based on insider knowledge or an exclusive scoop, but hearsay. Nonetheless, with chatter that Sony was getting ready to splash $13.7 billion for the company, Take-Two Interactive’s stock rose five percent.

Not only was the rumor not based in anything substantial, but a spokesperson from Sony has since told VentureBeat that it doesn’t “know where the rumor is coming from, but there is no such plan.” Meanwhile, Take-Two rolled out the classic no comment on speculation response.

As you may know, Sony rarely ever comments on rumors or reports, even if they are false, which means this really is the nail in the coffin for this particular one.

Right on cue, Take-Two’s stock began to fall today, and as of right now, is down three percent of where it was yesterday.

Of course, from the jump this rumor seemed dubious. For one, it wasn’t immediately obvious while Take-Two would be looking to sell. Two, it also wasn’t clear how Sony could swing such a massive acquisition.

Whatever the case, it started conversation on what next-gen may have in store. With massive companies like Google, Amazon, and Verizon getting in on gaming in different capacities, it seems like a matter of time before an arms race of sorts starts.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. If Sony was looking to make a massive splash with a significant acquisition, who do you think it should acuire?

