Soucalibur VI Release Date Revealed

Today during E3 2018, Bandai Namco announced that Soulcalibur VI will launch on October 19th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In addition to a new trailer and a release date, the publisher also revealed and detailed the game’s collector edition.

Coming in at $149.99 USD, the collector’s edition is actually different if you’re in North America or Europe, though not by much.

Here’s a rundown of both:

American Collector’s Edition ($149.99)

A copy of the game

Collector’s Edition box

12-inch collectible Sophitia figure

Soundtrack on disc

Metal case with built-in soundbox (featuring four epic in-game voice-over snippets)

120-page art book



European Collector’s Edition

A copy of the game

35-centimeter collectible Sophitia figure

Digital content

Season Pass

Digital soundtrack

Soulcalibur VI will cost $59.99 USD when it releases on October 19th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch release, however, other Bandai Namco fighting games have made their way to the Nintendo platform, so it’s a possibility a Switch release will come at a later date.

Below, you can read more on the game:

Soulcalibur VR represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur VI to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!