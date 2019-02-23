Soulja Boy Claims He “Made” Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime Retire, Gamers Weren’t Having It

Oh, Soulja Boy … when will you learn? The Rapper first began his discourse with the gaming community when he introduced his “new” consoles onto the market a few months ago. Not only was he hit with several cease notifications from big-name game companies, but he became the butt of the joke in the gaming community. Still, he persisted but now he’s put his foot in his mouth once more for boldly stating “I made him retire” when sharing a video of Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime following his big retirement reveal.

I made him retire 🤷🏾‍♂️ //t.co/ibQiCfIHjZ — Soulja Boy “Draco” (@souljaboy) February 22, 2019

As we knew it would, the reactions came pouring in instantly and they were glorious:

Literally you are a singles rapper who hasn’t been relevant in many years and had to push a bootleg game console to find some semblance of relevancy. You are the last person who should be talking about retirement. — Mystic (@MysticDistance) February 23, 2019

I know he’s clout chasing but I don’t care I’m mad — Billy Boy (@TheBillyGod) February 22, 2019

There were so many more, it’s just … it’s enterainment for days, really.

As for the Reggie news, our bodies weren’t ready for his big announcement. Reggie has always been known for his child-like wonder in his presentations, making him connect on a unique level with fans of Nintendo. He never shied away from having fun, and he brought a fresh breath of fresh air to the realm of gaming.

His time with Nintendo has revealed his passion, his drive, and his connection to the gaming industry as a whole both on the professional side, and with the community. He’s has been, and will continue to be, a huge inspiration for gamers everywhere and we wish him nothing but the best for whatever the future may bring.

