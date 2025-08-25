16 Best Soulsborne Bosses, Ranked by Aura

Whenever I play a Soulsborne game, I wonder how the chosen one can parry, dodge, and counter such monstrosities that resemble folklore, mythology, and at times, deities. A mere mortal faced against the toughest enemies, I enter every fight thinking, “How am I going to make it out of here alive?” Sometimes Lovecraftian, other times eldritch; the horrors masterfully crafted by FromSoftware come in all forms, all of which are a concoction that’ll both terrify and impress.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Demon’s Souls‘ release, Soulsborne bosses have grown more complex in their design, with increasingly morbid backstories, grotesque physicality, and ridiculous fighting styles. Here are the Soulsborne bosses I’ve never forgotten about and am reminded of every time I launch the next Soulslike release. Awe-struck by their opening cutscene, appearance, moveset, and score, I feel like Berserk‘s Guts every time that glorious “Prey Slaughtered” or “God Slain” appears. I’m adamant there’s no better feeling in the world than standing victorious over my enemy, especially those that exude more aura than normal.

16) Sir Alonne

Game: Dark Souls II

Facing off against Sir Alonne today feels like appropriate practice for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Behaving like a samurai with honor, Alonne wears traditional Japanese armor and wields a katana with both hands. He doesn’t have much of a backstory compared to everyone else on this list, but his moveset and arena are unlike any other. Clearly, this warrior cares a lot about his presentation. His aura is brilliantly captured in his Seppuku death animation, where he takes his own life in the samurai way if the Bearer of the Curse beats Alonne without taking any damage in the fight.

15) Father Gasciogne

Game: Bloodborne

In my opinion, Father Gascoigne is the most intense compulsory first boss in any Soulsborne title because of his erratic attacks. His mind broken and a body that’s succumbed to the bloodlust, Gascoigne is part human, part beast. The entire boss fight is relentless, encompassed in a cemetery that’s very fitting for this lost Hunter. A terrifying foe to face as he sets the bar high for what’s to come in Bloodborne, Gascoigne’s switch into a wild, unstoppable beast is one that makes me retreat to the nearest headstone out of pure fear and wonder.

14) Gehrman, the First Hunter

Game: Bloodborne

Initially your comrade (a mentor if you will), Gehrman’s story is a tragic one. Wanting nothing more than to see his beloved again, he is trapped within a nightmare and offers freedom to those willing to take it. Declining his offer, however, starts an iconic boss fight between two Hunters. Rising from the wheelchair in a jaw-dropping moment, Gehrman takes arms once more, his scythe resembling that of the Grim Reaper. For the first time in what we imagine has been a long time, Gehrman joins the hunt and an intense, beautifully scored one-versus-one ensues.

13) Knight Artorias

Game: Dark Souls

Consumed by the darkness within and weakened by his past, Knight Artorias is a boss you should both admire and fear. In another world or on a different timeline, Artorias is the hero of Dark Souls. He’s on this list for his backstory, which shows camaraderie and sacrifice. Corrupted by the Abyss, Artorias’ tale is a melancholic one for he’s a boss you’re putting out of misery after losing who he once was. His sheer aura is in regard to who Artorias was prior to the Chosen Undead’s arrival. Artorias remained a pillar of strength even though he’s become what he hates. It’s a wonder how strong Artorias would have been if he could have used his dominant hand.

12) Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower

Game: Bloodborne (The Old Hunters)

The sassiest Soulsborne boss, Lady Maria teaches you a valuable lesson: don’t stick your nose where it doesn’t belong. Punishing you for checking her bloody body, Maria springs into action to stop anyone from discovering the Kos. The openness of her arena compared to her smaller frame tells us we’re about to be in for a proper duel. Her swift movement and the persistent chimes from the clock in the background make Lady Maria’s fight stressful. A Hunter acting on pure adrenaline, desperate to keep the past a secret, a burden she must always carry; Maria is the Hunter we wish we all were.

11) Ludwig, the Accursed

Game: Bloodborne (The Old Hunters)

A grotesque amalgamation of man and horse, Ludwig is one of the most revolting Soulsborne creations. Unnerved by his appearance, fighting Ludwig can feel like putting down a wild beast that’s no longer in control of its actions. The blood river trails from Ludwig’s domain where his latest victims lie in waste, coating the floor in fresh blood. The environment the Accursed chooses to surround himself in acts as a terrifying prophecy for whoever enters through its doors. While he’s disgusting to look at and rightfully belongs on our scariest villains list, Ludwig is peak Soulsborne design as he maniacally laughs at your arrival, ready to add your body to the pile of corpses decorating his home.

10) Sister Friede

Game: Dark Souls III (Ashes of Ariandel)

The Sister Friede boss fight tries to trick you into believing it’ll be any easier one. The bosses initially look like lost souls, where fighting them feels unnecessary, immoral even. Defeating the Friede for the first time feels wrong, as Father Ariandel is devastated by it. But Friede does not die. Even with her soul connected with Ariandel, who joins the fray, she’s born again after being put down a second time. Increasingly more aggressive and frankly sick of your nonsense, Friede’s fight shows a seemingly insignificant enemy whose respect and aura grow with each swing of her scythe.

9) Burnt Ivory King

Game: Dark Souls II (Crown of the Ivory King)

Descending into a literal hellscape, it’s easy to get distracted by the waves of enemies that fill this fiery void. A moment of bliss is brought to a screeching halt when the Burnt Ivory King enters the scene through his very own doorway. Much like the fog door, the Ivory King takes his time to appear, determining whether you’re a worthy opponent for him to fight. Although you needed a whole army to defeat Radahn on his tiny horse, the Ivory King’s smaller-scale battle has one of the most badass introductions.

8) Messmer, the Impaler

Game: Elden Ring (Shadow of the Erdtree)

A half-blind Demigod that uses a serpent as its senses and guards. A snake materializes from the darkness, coiling back to its master, Messmer. Like a dark version of Naruto, Messmer would spend his days with a monster brewing inside of him, kept at bay by his mother’s Grace. The Abyssal Serpent would be coaxed into existence once Messmer removed his right eye and destroyed it, releasing his pull potential on the intruder: you. The Impaler is an imposing threat with erratic combos and a terrifying second phase. Though he’s been cursed from birth, Messmer’s ability to seamlessly transform into a giant serpent makes him the significantly cooler version of Orochimaru.

7) Maliketh, the Black Blade

Game: Elden Ring

A surprise appearance from a boss who became so feared that a new name was coined for Maliketh: Death of the Demigods. The Beast Clergyman doesn’t seem like much of a threat at first. Fusing the Rune of Death within the blade and soon after, within flesh, Maliketh would reveal his true form at his second phase. The music is dramatic and quietens down as an orchestral score builds once Maliketh emerges. What was previously a cloaked, wary figure now sports a more ferocious and intimidating appearance. Using the environment to dart around the arena like he owns it, Maliketh delivers shock and awe with his presence alone.

6) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Game: Elden Ring

The stunning boss arena is one thing to admire, but at its center is an unbeaten goddess. Appearing like a painting pressed against the landscape, Malenia springs to life as the leaves surrounding her fall gracefully to the ground. Fixing her arm back on, she readies herself for yet another fight, forgetting just how many she’s won before. Her introduction is simple, yet her words carry such power, for she has never known defeat. That is, until you, the Tarnished, came into her life.

5) Orphan of Kos

Game: Bloodborne (The Old Hunters)

Born from death and sadness, Orphan of Kos is an enraged boss with an unrelenting moveset. Crawling from his dead mother’s womb, the Orphan immediately leaps into action, grabbing its nearest weapon: the placenta. A natural soldier who was born to fight, all he knows and all he’ll ever know is the thrill of battle. A minuscule life full of screaming and sobbing, Bloodborne‘s Orphan is ridiculously strong and unpredictable. Epic and unforgettable, this boss fight is both horrifying and striking as it’s the first and last action this child takes. Imagine what the Orphan could have become.

4) Slave Knight Gael

Game: Dark Souls III (The Ringed City)

This blood-soaked Viking is a surprise hit because of his unpredictable movement, for what initially looked like an exhausted soldier who’s sick of the fight. He’s animalistic and relentless, constantly hunting and consuming dark souls since the Age of Fire. Slave Knight Gael feels like a combination of every ridiculously quick monstrosity you’ve ever faced off against in Dark Souls III or Bloodborne. It is an overwhelming battle with a theme that feels more hopeful and catered towards Gael’s victory than ours.

3) Nameless King

Game: Dark Souls III

Appearing across the dense clouds, chilling atop the King of the Storm is a Dark Souls legend, the Nameless King. Having one of the most iconic entrances, the sheer size of this entity makes him all the more intimidating. A skull face, glorious locks, and a tall crown sit on his head; the Nameless King’s fast combos and powerful stance make the Unkindled look like small fry. Forget Hades, this dude is definitely in charge of the Underworld.

2) Isshin, the Sword Saint

Game: Sekiro

Having the coolest final boss entrance in a Soulsborne, Isshin emerges from his grandson’s shoulders, equipping the same blade Genichiro just used on himself. Taking rebirth to a whole new level, Isshin literally breaks every rule there is to be here for this final fight. It is a twisted take of pride and honor, showcasing our journey as a shinobi to defeat the most powerful force through everything we’ve learnt on this relentless endeavor. Three phases accompanied by epic music, set in a gorgeous meadow, show one of the most intense battles in Soulsborne history.

1) Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Game: Elden Ring

One of the easiest bosses in Elden Ring just so happens to have the coolest design in Soulsborne history. It’s an absolute shame Rykard doesn’t provide much of a challenge compared to virtually every other entry on this list. Rykard’s entire design looks like blasphemy, being something that couldn’t possibly exist. Everything about this boss (aside from its mediocre moveset) is immaculate and puts many other larger Soulsborne beasts to shame. It’s pure Berserk in aesthetic, and I’m here for it. I had to force myself to fight this omnipotent-looking lord, instead of kneeling down to worship him.

Which Soulsborne boss do you think has the strongest aura? Let us know in the comments!