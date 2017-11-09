South Park: Phone Destroyer Out Now Alongside New Launch Trailer

In a world where mobile games continue to gain more traction in the gaming community, the team behind South Park refuses to be left out of the fray. The latest franchise to dive into the world of portable devices comes from our delectable crew of misfits, friends, … and Butters.

On the cusp of the successful release of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, it’s time to get the gang back together for a different kind of an adventure. One that happens to fit into your pocket. South Park: Phone Destroyer is making its way to Android and iOS devices everywhere and what better way to kick off the celebration than with a nifty new launch trailer?

Videos by ComicBook.com

South Park: Phone Destroyer

“In South Park: Phone Destroyer, players assume the role of the unnamed New Kid and team up with iconic South Park characters to play a new game with cowboys, pirates, cyborgs and even almighty gods. Full of fun, action packed battles and trademark humour, players build and upgrade an all-powerful team to master the true strength of the cards they acquire.”

The campaign promises the hilarity that one would expect from this franchise, with a unique single-player narrative containing 60 story-driven levels to conquer. The game itself boasts over 80 cards to deal with while players upgrade and learn to strategize on the go. It’s also fantastic for those players wanting to duke it out in some PvP action, with rewards and loot to be had the more progress made.

Available now.

South Park: Phone Destroy is available now for free on iOS and Android devices. For those wanting a more expansive South Park experience, The Fractured But Whole is also out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more about the latest console game:

“From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a sequel to 2014’s award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players will once again assume the role of the New Kid and join South Park favorites Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in a new hilarious and outrageous RPG adventure.



In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.”