‘South Park: The Stick of Truth’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Earlier this year, South Park: The Fractured But Whole made a surprise debut on the Nintendo Switch, enthralling fans with its hilarious (and over-the-top) role-playing elements and characters. But there’s more where that came from.

Ubisoft confirmed earlier today that South Park: The Stick of Truth, which originally released for consoles back in 2014 before arriving on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 last year, will arrive on Nintendo Switch starting on September 25th. It’s priced at $29.99.

Here’s an overview of the game, to remind you just what Stick of Truth is all about:

Created, written and directed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, South Park: The Stick of Truth, the winner of numerous 2014 game of the year awards, transports players to the perilous battlefields of the fourth-grade playground, where a young hero will rise, destined to be South Park’s savior. From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an epic quest to become… cool.

For a thousand years, the battle has been waged. The sole reason humans and elves are locked in a never-ending war: The Stick of Truth. But the tides of war are soon to change as word of a new kid spreads throughout the land, his coming foretold by the stars. As the moving vans of prophecy drive away, your adventure begins.

Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known…as a loser.

It doesn’t appear that the game will be getting a physical release like The Fractured But Whole did, but it should still be appealing to fans who have yet to experience Stick of Truth — or just want to play it again to hear all of Cartman’s countless insults. It should be a breezy little title to get you through the holiday season. Just remember, it’s not for kids.

South Park: The Stick of Truth is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.