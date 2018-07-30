Twitch Streamer Beats South Park: The Stick of Truth In Less Than 90 Minutes

Even though a few of us have already moved on to South Park: The Fractured But Whole, there are still a number of people enjoying the original role-playing adventure The Stick of Truth, mainly thanks to Ubisoft‘s re-release of the game. And one player in particular has managed to finish it up in a matter of under an hour and a half.

IGN posted a story earlier today talking about a Twitch speedrunner by the name of DarthLiveGaming, who uploaded a video showing him beating Stick of Truth within one hour and twenty seven minutes. Considering it’s a role-playing game with a lot of important battles, that may be a bit ridiculous. But he’s got the video proof, which you can see in the clip above.

Some of the cinemas are skipped through; and a few of the battles go by very quickly. But this is pretty impressive stuff by DarthLiveGaming. Check it out above!

If you missed out on The Stick of Truth, it initially released a few years ago for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC before Ubisoft decided to re-release it as a pre-order bonus for Fractured But Whole when it released last year. Due to popular demand, it gave the game a separate release for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later. Switch owners will also get a chance to pick the game up later this year.

Here are the game’s features, just in case you need a reminder:

From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an epic quest to become…cool.

Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known as…a loser.

Authentic South Park: Written and voiced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

An Epic Quest: Earn your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny.

Friends with Benefits: Recruit classic South Park characters to your cause.

Intense Combat: Arm yourself with magical weapons and mystical armor.

Custom South Park: With, like, a billion character and item combinations.

South Park: The Stick of Truth is available now. Keep in mind that the Xbox 360 version is backward compatible with the Xbox One as well!