Space Jam A New Legacy: NBA 2K21 Celebrates With Tune Squad Gear

Space Jam: A New Legacy is here and NBA 2K21 is rolling out the red carpet for the Tune Squad. In the game right now, you can purchase gear from the movie for your MyPlayer. Take your pick between the Looney Tunes and the Goon Squad as you show off your skills with your friends. It’s been no secret that Warner Bros. has put on the full-court press to promote the new film. With NBA star LeBron James front and center, the virtual hardwood makes all the sense in the world. If you’ve been playing 2K for a long time, seeing people in The Neighborhood or one of the different areas in fresh gear is a pretty normal sight at this point. People just love to rep their team or favorite player when squading up with their friends. (You can see some truly wild scenes when you are rolling around looking for a quick game.) Take a look at the selections down below:

Take your fit to new heights with our new #SpaceJamMovie merch 🌎🚀 Which items are you going to cop? pic.twitter.com/hRDm0DKxrN — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 16, 2021

