Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 2025 Roadmap Details Future Content

Saber Interactive’s Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 has been a smash hit within the Warhammer community and has even pulled in players from outside the community. Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 continues to evolve thanks to frequent updates from the developer, and fans are getting a first look at what is to come in 2025. Details were previewed earlier, but Focus Entertainment is now giving a closer look at upcoming content, features, and technical improvements across the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the January community update, the development team at Focus Entertainment shared several key updates to the game’s progression. Focus Entertainment made a note to inform players the roadmap ends in 2025, but it doesn’t mean the game won’t continue to receive updates after 2025.

Here is everything planned for Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 in 2025:

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 will kick off 2025 with the 6.0 and 7.0 updates and Season 3, set to launch in the Winter of 2025. A new PvP map called Tomb will be added, bringing a closed environment encouraging close-quarters combat. For PvE, this update will include the Biovore, an Extremis Tyranid enemy. Additionally, these update includes the Datavault and the Absolute difficulty and will bring cosmetic and champion packs for the Raven Guard, Salamanders, and two Chapters yet to be revealed.

Next, fans can enjoy Season 4 in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 which brings even more content to the epic game. The roadmap gives an overview without diving into too much context. Players can expect the highly-anticipated Horde Mode, new enemies, new weapons, a new PvP game mode, and a new PvP arena. Finally, another chapter will receive a Chapter Pack.

Taking player feedback into consideration, Saber Interactive has also reworked numerous perks in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The goal was to make them more satisfying and engaging with enhancements, and the studio encouraged players to test them out and provide further feedback. Saber Interactive is dedicated to making fans’ experience the best it can be in Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Tomb PvP Map.

A special feature has been added for Space Marine 2 on PC: an FOV slider. Saber Interactive acknowledges the challenges in implementing this system, but has included various FOV settings for different screen sizes, and showcases them in the community update.

Finally, new cosmetics and quality-of-life features will be added to Space Marine 2. Decals, emotes, and more including unique cosmetics rewards for the new difficulty are available. Players can also use a new option to share skin between PvE and PvP without having to create a set in both modes. Lastly, a crossplay toggle will allow players to choose whether they want to be matched with players on other platforms, giving PC and console-only options.