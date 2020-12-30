Spellbreak Shop Update Features Smoldering Warrior Outfit

✖

Spellbreak is always updating their marketplace with new ways to truly make your Battlemage your own, and today's shop update brings three new additions to the mix that fans will not want to miss out on. The shop update features a new outfit, a Cloudburst, and an Afterglow, and while all three are pretty slick, it's the outfit that really steals the show. Spellbreak has its share of skins to unlock and purchase, but there's an argument to be made that the game still lacks in that area, which is why the Smoldering Warrior outfit is most welcome. The outfit features a hooded suit that features orange neon glow effects throughout, though it's the design on the chest that kind of gives that Captain Marvel vibe, at least to me.

The Feathered Freefall Cloudburst features a Phoenix-like orange design (as the name suggests) and the Sapphire Purity Afterglow is a stunning blue, which is bound to draw some eyes your way. Granted, that might not be what you want if you're low on health, but then again you also probably don't want glowing neon throughout your suit for that either. Sometimes you have to sacrifice usefulness for style a bit.

✨TODAY’S SHOP UPDATE✨ Outfit: Smoldering Warrior

Cloudburst: Feathered Freefall

Afterglow: Sapphire Purity pic.twitter.com/5YSIIqd8Bm — Spellbreak (@PlaySpellbreak) December 30, 2020

You can check out all the new updates in the image above.

For those unfamiliar, Spellbreak is a Battle Royale-style game where you utilize special Gauntlets that allow you to tap into one of several elements. Whether you're using the power of Ice (Frostborn) or the power of Earth (Stoneshaper), your chosen Gauntlet will give you access to new abilities that you can then combine with other elements by equipping a Gauntlet on your other hand once you land on the ground, creating a variety of interesting effects.

Spellbreak launched earlier this month and has developed a devoted following, and you can check out the official description below.

"Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Explore new lands in Chapter 1 while deciphering the mysteries of the Spellstorm, harness its unheard of power, and unleash the elements like never before."

Spellbreak is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

