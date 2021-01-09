Spellbreak Shop Update Features Illusionist Bundle, Wildfire Outfit, and More

✖

Spellbreak has a new shop update, and the newest drop of customization options includes two new outfits to deck out your Battlemage with. The first item on the list is the Illusionist Bundle, which features a male outfit and accessories. You can also get the gorgeous Blossom Breeze Cloudburst, as well as the Wildfire female outfit, and both outfits are worth taking a look at if you're wanting to give your character a stylish upgrade. As with every shop update, you'll also have a new emote to grab, and you can check out everything that the new update has to offer below.

The Illusionist outfit is a mix of Wild West cowboy and magician, featuring the hat, holster, and swagger of a cowboy with the design aesthetic of a magician, and you know what, it kind of works. The Wildfire outfit, on the other hand, is a blend of a sorceress and bounty hunter, kind of looking like a magical Boba Fett.

✨TODAY’S SHOP UPDATE✨ Bundle: Illusionist

Outfit: Wildfire

Cloudburst: Blossom Breeze pic.twitter.com/lWtWdKVEyo — Spellbreak (@PlaySpellbreak) January 9, 2021

Yes, that's an odd comparison, but I feel it works. As for the Cloudburst, it features pink energy and pink flowers with scattered yellow magical orbs throughout and definitely stands out from the crowd.

You can check out all the new updates in the image above.

For those unfamiliar, Spellbreak is a Battle Royale-style game where you utilize special Gauntlets that allow you to tap into one of several elements. Whether you're using the power of Ice (Frostborn) or the power of Earth (Stoneshaper), your chosen Gauntlet will give you access to new abilities that you can then combine with other elements by equipping a Gauntlet on your other hand once you land on the ground, creating a variety of interesting effects.

Spellbreak launched earlier this month and has developed a devoted following, and you can check out the official description below.

"Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where you unleash your inner battlemage. Explore new lands in Chapter 1 while deciphering the mysteries of the Spellstorm, harness its unheard of power, and unleash the elements like never before."

Spellbreak is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of the latest update? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Spellbreak with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!