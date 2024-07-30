Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Discounted to One of Its Lowest Prices Ever

PlayStation has discounted Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to one of its lowest prices yet for a limited time. Since releasing in 2023, Spider-Man 2 hasn’t seen many sales on PlayStation 5. Outside of one discount earlier this summer, the latest open-world Spidey game has continued to retail for its standard amount of $69.99. Now, for those who have been holding out on a lower price to arrive, a new sale is currently in full swing.

From now until August 3rd, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available to purchase for $49.49, which is a little more than $20 off its normal value. This deal isn’t only available digitally on the PlayStation Store, but it’s also live for physical versions at various storefronts. Since this promotion comes from Sony itself as part of the company’s “Back to School” event, retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, and others are selling Spider-Man 2 for this price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although this deal doesn’t necessarily make Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 cheap, it’s still a notable offer since it matches the previous low that the game has been sold for. In all likelihood, Sony will make more drastic markdowns to the price of Spider-Man 2 as this holiday season begins to approach. For those not wanting to wait that long to buy the game, though, this might be the best sale we get for at least a few more months.

If you’re somehow not familiar with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and would like to learn more, you can find the game’s launch trailer and accompanying synopsis below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

“Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.

Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues’ Gallery.”