Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Features Marvel's Spider-Man Callback

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features several nods to Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man video game, including a reference to a joke from the series. In 2018, Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man to immediate praise. The take was fresh, exciting, and gave fans the best video game adaptation of Spider-Man they had seen in many years. Although it was still a familiar version of Peter Parker, it shook things up. One of the most instantly noticeable changes was in Spidey's suit which included a large white spider symbol on the front and back along with some white plating across the rest of the suit. This was a pretty jarring change at first, but quickly became very recognizable and something that fans grew to appreciate.

This suit was featured in the background of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Insomniac's version of Spidey will be featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but that's not the only version of the webhead from that universe that will be integrated into the film. Eagle eyed fans spotted Spider-Cop in the trailer and you may be asking yourself "Who is Spider-Cop?" Well, in Marvel's Spider-Man, there are a few missions where Spider-Man teams up with an NYPD detective and he pretends to be a hardened cop. He puts on a deep, mysterious voice to try and come off as hardboiled and calls himself Spider-Cop. It's a pretty funny running joke in the game and now, Spider-Cop is real and comes with his own police officer uniform. You can see the character around the 1:27 mark in the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in a blue shirt, trying to control traffic (despite there being no cars).

The next Spider-Man movie is coming to theaters June 2023. Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse now. pic.twitter.com/AMk6H3TpHp — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 13, 2022

It's unclear how many of these Spider-Men will actually get prominent roles. Will Yuri Lownethal return to voice both Spider-Cop and his regular version of Peter Parker. We have no idea. Either way, it's great to see these games getting such significant recognition!

