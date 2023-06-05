Across the Spider-Verse Cameo References First Spider-Man Video Game

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters, and the film references a whole ton of different Spider-Man media. While comics, movies, and TV shows were to be expected, the film also offers several cameos and Easter eggs based on various Spider-Man video games. Given that the movie was produced by Sony, it's no surprise to see references to Marvel's Spider-Man, as well as the video game based on The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, the film takes things even further back, with a callback to Spider-Man's very first video game, which released for the Atari 2600 back in 1982!

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD!

In the film, Miles Morales' trip to Nueva York sees the hero encounter several villains that have been captured by Spider-Man 2099 and the rest of his team. These villains have been finding themselves transported to other worlds throughout the multiverse, where they've been wreaking havoc. One of these villains includes a pixelated take on the Green Goblin, as he appeared in the Atari game! Atari's Spider-Man is not only the first video game appearance of Peter Parker, it's also the first video game ever made based on a Marvel property, so it has some pretty significant cultural importance. As such, it's pretty cool to see it referenced in the film!

While Across the Spider-Verse pays tribute to Atari's Spider-Man, it's not the only place the game has been referenced recently. The "End of the Spider-Verse" arc from the Spider-Man ongoing comic included a similar callback. Unlike Across the Spider-Verse, End of the Spider-Verse actually features a take on the Atari version of Spider-Man, rather than the Green Goblin. The pixelated Peter Parker is one of multiple spider-heroes seen held in Shathra's dungeons in issue #4. The villain's plans involved turning the heroes into wasps, but the Atari Spider-Man was one that she couldn't, as a result of it being from a video game!

