Two Spider-Man: Far From Home Suits Are Coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 is getting two new suits from Spider-Man: Far From Home as free DLC, according to one of the regional PlayStation Twitter accounts. The two outfits are Peter Parker’s Upgraded Suit and his Stealth Suit, both of which make an appearance in the Spider-Man movie that’s out today. Both of the suits have been added as part of a free update, PlayStation confirmed.

The PlayStation Japan Twitter account tweeted about the Far From Home suits and shared images of each one, though it appears that people weren’t supposed to know about that reveal just yet. The tweet was deleted not long after it went up, but a new tweet from the main PlayStation account has confirmed the news. A video showed the new suits in action, and a post on the PlayStation Blog offered more details about them and the rest of Spidey’s suits.

“After you have built the Advanced Suit early in Marvel’s Spider-Man, you are able to switch between suits during the story — so if you have already reached this stage in-game, you can use the Spider-Man: Far from Home Upgraded Suit, or the Spider-Man: Far From Home Stealth Suit right now,” the PlayStation Blog said.

New Spidey suits are never far from home. Swing into action today with the new Upgraded Suit and Stealth Suit from @SpiderManMovie in Marvel’s Spider-Man: https://t.co/qWjGfXDd0t #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/izm4xiksVJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2019

Marvel’s Spider-Man has added several various Spider-Man suits from the movies in the past, both those included in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and those from Spider-Man movies outside of it. The Spider-UK suit is one of many costumes that exists in the Spider-Verse and was added in a previous update as was the Iron Spider. In one of the best chronicled requests for a suit to be added to the game, Insomniac Games also gave players the Raimi suit to give players a more classic look compared to all the new suits that many were probably seeing for the first time. The collection of suits Marvel’s Spider-Man boasts is a vast one to be sure, each of them with their own unique powers, appearances, and details that set them apart.

To see those suits on a much bigger screen, you can catch a showing of Spider-Man: Far From Home now that the movie is officially out. The movie already had a big opening in China, and with this week bringing a holiday break for those in the United States, many more people will probably use part of their time off to go see it. If you’re one of those people and aren’t sure what to expect or just want do know more about the movie, you can check out our review here.