Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Teaser Shows Off 4K PS5 Visuals

Developer Insomniac Games has shared a new teaser for the upcoming next-gen video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales that shows off what the title looks like in 4K HDR on the PlayStation 5. It is nothing more than an extremely brief GIF (well, MP4 because Twitter is weird about such things) but it does manage to capture the improvements made possible thanks to ray-tracing and the like.

The timing on this is, of course, extremely interesting given the announcement that there will be a new PS5 showcase event this coming Wednesday, September 16th. It seems highly likely that PlayStation will reveal the next-gen console's price point and release date alongside a bunch of new details for already announced PS5 video games -- including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If there is not at least another trailer for the video game, I will eat my digital hat. You can check out the brief teaser below:

#MilesMoralesPS5 is realized in 4K HDR on PS5. See reflections with ray-tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail. #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/1dRaW9505r — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 12, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is expected to release later this year for the PS5. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. As noted above, Wednesday's PS5 showcase will likely share more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited to pick it up when it releases for PlayStation 5 later this year?