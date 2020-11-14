Spider-Man: Miles Morales Features Rockin’ X-Men Easter Egg

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales features on rocking X-Men easter egg that fans really seem to appreciate. Mutants and their kind were not really given their due in the PS4 title, but things have changed a bit in the follow-up to the beloved game. There’s a collectible in Miles’ latest adventure that consists of a ticket stub to a Dazzler and Lila Cheney concert as Fifth Dream's post shows down below. The two mutants are known for rocking out, with Dazzler being known for the Disco phase and Cheney is an interplanetary teleporter from The New Mutants. With all the other callbacks swirling around in the background during the game, it feels like Insomniac is building out that corner of the Marvel Universe nicely. It’s gotten to the point that the fans actually seem to want some other entries in the series not solely focused on the Spider-Men. Maybe, one day they’ll get the chance.

If you wanted to get a load of the last game’s remaster on the PS4, well you’re out of luck. You can only get it with the PS5 launch title on the new hardware. Sony told Kotaku about the decision in a statement.

"Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5," Sony explained. "In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered."

"There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone," they add. "Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

Comicbook.com’s review of Spider-Man: Miles Morales called the game powerful and poignant. Check out some of that commentary below:

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales tells an intimate, emotionally resonant superhero story about a young hero trying to live up to the role models that inspired him and do right by the community that supports him,” Jamie Lovett wrote. “The subtle marriage of gameplay progression to themes helps make the story that much more engrossing. The boss fights could be more impressive, and the side content can, at times, feel perfunctory. But the game is fun, poignant, and powerful all the same. Spider-Man fans should be swinging high while playing.”

