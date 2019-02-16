‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Director Says White Spider Was One Of The First Decisions Made

According to Insomniac Games’ boss Ted Price, the white spider that adorns the cannon and core “Advanced Suit” in Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the first decisions the team made, and was an important one for the team.

“I think that, for us,”[the white spider] was us saying this is Insomniac’s Spider-Man,” added creative director on the project Bryan Intihar. “It’s recognisable: there’s no doubt when you look at that character, you know it’s Spider-Man. But it’s got the big white spider, which is really reserved for another suit, and people know ‘oh that’s Insomniac’s Spider-Man.’ We wanted that kind of… we wanted to stay true to the franchise, but we also wanted to mix things up.”

I remember when the Advanced Suit was first revealed, there was a considerable part of Spidey nation that wasn’t very smitten on the design, especially for a core suit. Many thought simply the whiter spider was too much.

That said, after the game released and players got to see the suit in-action and in cut-scenes, many of the same fans really warmed up to it to the point that it’s easily one of the most popular suits in the game, which is no small feat considering how many classic and fan-favorite suits are in the title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PS4, priced now permanently at $40. At the moment of publishing, there hasn’t been any word of a sequel, though the aforementioned Intihar did seemingly tease development on a sequel is already underway.

