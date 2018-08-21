Spider-Man PS4 Is Already On Its Way To Retailers

With Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 having gone gold and Insomniac Games building up hype with a number of new trailers, we can’t wait to get our hands on the web-slinger’s latest adventure. And now it appears that folks have a legitimate reason to get excited, as it’s already on its way to stores.

A Twitter user by the name of Spidey PS4 Fan Account has posted a picture of what appears to be dozens of copies of the physical game in a stack, with the word “RUN” next to it and a few Twitter users mentioned. Apparently according to this user, these copies are already set to make a trip to the local store, if they’re not there already.

Now before you go calling your local Wal-Mart or bugging your GameStop to get your hands on a copy, there are two things to keep in mind.

Number one, this is more than likely a photo from a warehouse or a stockroom for a big outlet. As you can see, these copies are still sealed and sitting in their package, and likely won’t be taken out until the game’s release date. They’re just getting prepped to be made available, and more than likely, even employees won’t be allowed to take it home early.

Number two, even if someone accidentally put a copy on a store shelf, a lot of retailers are playing it smart lately. Sony would rain down all sorts of legal hell on anyone that sells a copy early, and the likes of Walmart, Gamestop and others likely have system blocks in place that won’t allow them to sell it until September 7. So even if the game looks available, you wouldn’t be able to take it home.

Local stores might slip by this option, since they don’t face such a block, so you could check there to see if they have the game early. But just be aware that Sony might do something to your PlayStation Network account if you’re seen playing it early. It may not be worth the risk. Plus, you don’t want to be that person that tries to run through the game and ruin it for everyone else with spoilers, do you? C’mon.

That said, it is nice to see the game is being prepped for its release so it won’t face any delays when it becomes available on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.