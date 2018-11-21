If You Got a Spider-Man PS4 Bundle, You’ll Need This PlayStation Plus Deal

If you were one of the many, many people that scored a $200 Marvel Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Slim bundle over the last few days, keep in mind that a PlayStation Plus subscription is what you’ll need to play online. You should also know that a $39.99 ($20 discount) deal on a 1-year subscription has become something of a Black Friday tradition (that’s tempered by a fear that the current year will be its last). The deal is live right now on Amazon, and they’re stackable, so you can stock up on years and extend you membership as much as you want. This PlayStation Plus deal is as good as it gets, and there’s no guarantee that Sony will continue it, so jump on it while you can.

Once the PlayStation Plus membership is purchased, Amazon will send you a code, so there’s no physical card to deal with. All you need to do is pass the code on to the recipient and they can redeem it to extend their membership for an additional year (or more) on top of any time that is remaining on their current subscription. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

