Spider-Man PS4 Collector’s Edition Revealed

Now that we finally have a release date and even more info regarding the highly anticipated Spider-Man title swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4, we can finally start getting those wallets ready for what’s to come! If you’re like me and a sucker for a solid collector’s edition, we’ve got some good news coming at you!

There are a few editions available, including a Digital Deluxe Edition and the highly coveted Collector’s Edition. According to the recent blog post over at the PlayStation website:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Digital Deluxe edition of the game ($79.99 MSRP) will include a copy of the game as well as new story chapters with our post-launch DLC series – Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. That’s right, we’ll be supporting the game post-launch and you’ll be getting three new chapters each with new missions, new villains and characters, and additional suits for Spider-Man. More details on that a bit later down the road. Buyers who pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition will also receive by mail a limited edition collectible pin (only available to residents of US and Canada) featuring Spider-Man as he appears on the cover art for the game.”

Whereas the Collector’s Edition houses a few more goodies for Marvel fans to enjoy:

“Of course, for those collectors out there who want an incredible Spider-Man collectible alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man, we have just the edition for you. The Collector’s Edition ($149.99 MSRP, while supplies last) includes all of the digital content from the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook case featuring the iconic white spider, Mini Artbook from Titan Books, and an awesome Marvel’s Spider-Man statue by Gentle Giant. Pay extra special attention to the statue though and you’ll notice something is obviously missing. We haven’t revealed the entire statue for the Collector’s Edition, just Spider-Man perched on top of something. What could that be? It’s too spoilery to show you now, but stay tuned!”

You can also check out the epic new trailer for Spider-Man in the video below and our previous coverage here that details everything we know so far about the title!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.