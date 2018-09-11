Spider-Man PS4 Marriage Easter Egg Has a Depressing Outcome

Fans exploring the digital version of Manhattan on Marvel’s Spider-Man for Playstation 4 might have found a heartwarming Easter egg in the form of a marriage proposal, written in the marquee of a movie theater.

But the story behind that proposal is much sadder, as the person responsible for that message has come out with some backstory that’s a little depressing.

It all started when Tyler Schultz, a YouTube vlogger and Twitch streamer, reached out to the Spider-Man developers at Insomniac. He asked them to include his marriage proposal in the game, and they surprisingly responded.

Remember the guy who wanted to propose to his girlfriend and wanted a cool way to do it? He asked @insomniacgames to put it anywhere in #SpiderManPS4 and they actually did it! Amazing! pic.twitter.com/y1UBAbKEsj — B is ready to #BeGreater (@bradgame64) September 9, 2018

The game has since released, and fans have responded positively to the message, hoping the best for Maddie and the person who proposed to them via a video game.

But after the proposal went viral and was covered by various outlets, Tyler came forward and said he was the person who requested the Easter egg, adding a followup that the relationship didn’t work out.

Tyler posted a video to his YouTube channel, calling it “the saddest Easter egg” in a video game.

“Where do I start this?” Tyler began, before thanking Insomniac for creating the game. “I love this girl, we’ve been together for about five years. I think the time is ready that I want to take that next step.”

After tweeting at Insomniac Games and getting support from other fans, reps from the studio got in touch with Tyler and they settled on the message being delivered as written on the theater marquee.

“The thing that sucks about this Easter egg is the date that I’m making this video now, three, four weeks ago, my girlfriend dumped me to go with my brother. Basically throwing away the five years that we had together and spitting in my face basically, saying this isn’t even the way she wanted to be proposed to, and left me. This might go down in history as the saddest Easter egg. Maybe, I don’t know.”

Tyler went on to reflect on the positives of the message, saying that he’s glad it was included in the game and how it inspired other people who reached out to him when they learned of his campaign to Insomniac.

It’s a sad ending, but hopefully it works out for all parties involved. We don’t know what happened between them, so it would be rude to take sides without knowing the full story.

Love is crazy, but maybe proposing through a video game movie theater sign isn’t the best way to move on to the next step.

Spider-Man is now available for PlayStation 4.