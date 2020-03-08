Spider-Man PS4 Includes Major Avengers Easter Egg That Everyone Missed

A new brand new Easter Egg has been discovered in Marvel’s Spider-Man that everyone seemingly missed when playing the PS4 exclusive. More specifically, a new Avengers Easter Egg with some possibly interesting implications has been discovered and shared. In Norman Osborn’s penthouse there’s a Henry Pym Easter Egg, and some fans are taking this as a possible confirmation that Pym — also known as Ant-Man — is an Avenger in the universe of the game.

The Easter Egg in question is very easy to miss, but it’s a framed award given to Osborn, hanging in his penthouse. The award comes way of the Pym Foundation, who dished out the award to Osborn for his “achievement in science.” Not many other details are divulged by the Easter Egg, but it is a pretty big Avengers Easter Egg that somehow everyone and their uncle’s best friend’s grandson obsessed with the Avengers missed.

Below, you can see the Easter Egg for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user SuperiorArachnid:

As you may know, it was once thought that Marvel’s Spider-Man and the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers shared a universe, which would make this find far more interesting, but this has since been debunked.

“This is our world,” said a Crystal Dynamics developer when asked if the Taskmaster in Marvel’s Avengers is the same one in Insomiac’s Spider-Man game. “This is the Avenger’s world. For us, we look at this and say, again, we have an amazing set of heroes, we have an amazing world, but this is an original story for the Avengers.”

While this is nothing more than a neat Easter Egg, it’s a testament to just how many Insomniac Games stuffed into the 2018 PS4 title. The game, to this day, has a very devout and passionate fanbase that plays the title often. So, the fact that this Easter Egg is just being discovered now is pretty crazy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a sequel, however, last year, Insomniac Games did seemingly confirm that development of a follow-up is already well underway.

H/T, Reddit.