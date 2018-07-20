Spider-Man PS4 Devs Discuss Miles Morales and How He’s the Ultimate Fanboy

We’ve known that Miles Morales was going to be in the upcoming Spider-Man adventure from Insomniac Games for awhile now, and for those that are familiar with the Marvel universe – you know that Morales is known for being one epic fanboy. With the animated film focused solely on him having recently been revealed, it only makes sense that Morales should see himself back into the limelight – luckily for us, he’ll be the same excited dork that we know and love.

With SDCC 2018 kicking in full gear right now, we’re learning more than ever before about the highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive. Marvel Games Executive Creative Director Bill Roseman was joined by Creative Director Bryan Intihar and Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal on stage to talk about the game itself and everybody’s favourite fanboy.

For those that are fans of Miles Morales, you’ll be happy to know that Insomniac Games paid very close attention to how his character was perceived in the comics. They didn’t want to take away from the fact that he was always known for being an excitable Spider-Man fanboy and they wanted to keep true to that theme in this title as well.

What makes this exciting, however, is that during the livestream, which can be seen here, the team mentioned that Miles came into Peter’s life at a critical moment. A moment where Spider-Man himself is learning who he is and who he wants to be. Pair that with our own interview we had with the game’s Lead Writer about other characters donning that iconic Spidey suit, and it seems like the perfect narrative set up for the ultimate fanboy to transcend and become his own hero.

It does make you wonder, though. With such a focus on keeping this “partnership” feel in the game alive, what other characters could we see in the game taking over the responsibilities of Spider-Man? We’ve already learned of Peter Parker’s existential crisis of wanting to help, and we’ve speculated about the possibility of Spider-Gwen taking over … but what do you think? What character would you like to see Peter pass the torch to? Sound off with your hopes and predictions in the comment section below!

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on September 7th!