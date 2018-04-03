New Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Footage and Details Revealed

The May issue of GameInformer is going to be packed with tons of new Spider-Man PS4 goodies. Just moments ago the cover for the new issue was revealed, and it features some fantastic new artwork of the high-flying Spider-Man rocking the mysterious new “white spider” costume. Check it out:

The cover reveal article over on GameInformer’s website also reveals some exciting new details about the game. Executive Editor Andrew Reiner revealed that he got to go hands on with the game, and even teased that he knew when it would be releasing. That information, of course, is not disclosed in the article, but he does tease a few new details that we’ve never heard before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is revealed, for example, that there will be multiple upgrade paths as players progress through the game. Reiner revealed that there’s even a suit crafting mechanic. This sounded strange at first, but we’re excited to learn more. We were taken aback by the fact that Kratos’ new axe in God of War could be altered and that “gear” could be crafted, but in all honesty, even narrative-driven adventure games like God of War and Spider-Man can benefit from progression loops like these; they add some nice replay value and empower players to hone the playstyle more to their liking. It was also revealed that we might see Spider-Man in a new suit this month as part of GameInformer’s coverage.

We also have some brand new gameplay footage to whet our appetites! Check it out in the preview video below:

We visited @insomniacgames to play Spider-Man and talk to the team all about tackling a video game starring the iconic hero. https://t.co/9XRVUELXBM pic.twitter.com/cxn9nUDATd — Game Informer (@gameinformer) April 3, 2018

While narrative details are still scarce, we do know that we’ll be spending a lot of time as Peter Parker. The “slice-of-life” segments of the game are going to provide just as much substance as the mischief we get into with that dope new costume on. Reiner stated that, according to developer Insomniac Games, the best Spider-Man stories unfold when the worlds of Spider-Man and Peter Parker collide, and that’s exactly the kind of experience they’re trying to provide in this new game.

You guys know we’re going to be there day one, and this new footage looks incredible! How do you feel about the new Spider-Man? Is it shaping up like you hoped it would? Let us know in the comments below!