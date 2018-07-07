Spider-Man PS4 Will Have No Mission Replay

Unlike games like Grand Theft Auto V, Marvel’s Spider-Man will not feature mission replay, meaning you won’t be able to go back and replay completed missions to try different approaches, etc.

Word of no mission replay comes way of the game’s Creative Director, Bryan Intihar, who makes a note of interacting with fans on Twitter, and answering their questions about the game.

Nope — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) July 5, 2018

Interestingly, no mission replay perhaps suggests we will see a new game plus mode, though one hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

As you can see, Intihar doesn’t disclose why he and the rest of Insomniac Games decided to not include a mission replay.

It’s worth noting that open-world games have largely abandoned mission replay all-together, leaving the feature mostly exclusive to linear games. That said, there have been open-world games with mission replay in the past — most notably Grand Theft Auto V — but far more that don’t feature any type of mission replayability. To make up for this, most add a new game plus mode, usually sometime post-launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development for PlayStation 4, where it will exclusively release on September 7th.

For more on Spidey, be sure to check out our previous and extensive coverage on the superhero by clicking here. If it is an overview of the game you’re after — I have one of those as well:

