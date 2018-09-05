Spider-Man PS4 Will Be One of This Year’s Best-Sellers, Says the NPD

We’ve already seen some of the glowing reviews that Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has garnered, including our own Matt Hayes calling it one of the best games this year. And when it comes out this Friday, it could make a bigger impact on the market than anyone expects.

At least, that’s what the NPD thinks. The analyst group’s Mat Piscatella recently took to Twitter to note that he feels that Insomniac Games‘ heroic masterpiece could easily be one of the top-selling games of 2018, though it’s too soon for an exact sales estimate.

You can see the tweet for yourself here, in which Piscatella notes, “Marvel’s Spider-Man should be a big holiday hit, high 80s meta(score) gives me more confidence in my prediction of it coming in around #10 on the annual full game sales charts for the U.S.”

This ties in with a much bigger report in which Piscatella made predictions for some of the best-selling games back in July. In that report, he also said that Spider-Man could come in at the number ten position, just barely behind Sony‘s other juggernaut hit God of War at the number eight spot. (Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 currently sit in the top two spots, followed by Battlefield V, NBA 2K19 and Far Cry 5.)

Even though those titles will benefit from being released on multiple platforms (whereas Spider-Man is a PlayStation 4 exclusive), that doesn’t mean Marvel’s muscle won’t help Sony’s latest release sell significantly well. It’s being pushed with a huge marketing campaign, as well as TV ads, a special launch event, promotional giveaways, pre-order bonuses and so much more. It doesn’t hurt that Marvel could also tie it in with Avengers: Infinity War, since the Iron Spider costume is one of the confirmed pre-order bonuses for the game.

As far as how many copies it’ll sell, our guess is somewhere around eight million, which is a number PS4 exclusives usually circle around. But it might do even better than that. Hopefully, Sony will have some launch numbers around this time next week to confirm the game’s overall performance. But based on reviews, early buzz and pre-order numbers, there’s no reason why Spider-Man can’t find success in the video game world.

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.