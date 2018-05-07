Rumor: Spider-Man PS4 Pro Bundle Leaked

An image of what’s supposedly the PlayStation 4 Pro bundle for the upcoming Spider-Man exclusive has surfaced online and left some people with mixed opinions.

The Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle was shared within the PlayStation 4 subreddit with the post consisting of solely an image and no additional details to be found and no source included either. This supposed PS4 Pro bundle for Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man game includes the signature black-and-red look with the white spider symbol featured prominently across the top of the PS4 Pro

With the images shared on the PlayStation subreddit, PS4 fans were quick to chime in with their opinions. There appears to be two main views on the bundle, but the first that many seem to share is that they’re hoping this isn’t actually the product that’s going to be sold later in the year.

Among the first couple of top comments in the post, several don’t seem too impressed with the bundle. Amid the comments about the possibility of the bundle being a fake, something that’s all too common when it comes to prominent releases and fitting bundles, the word “ugly” was used more than once in some of the top responses. While there weren’t many comments on the PS4 Pro console itself, the controller drew more attention for it’s bold, black backgrounds around the directional pad and the face buttons. There’s also not much detail on the controller to connect this with the Spider-Man game aside from the red and black color scheme, but the image of the alleged leak does say “artwork not final and subject to change,” so it could be altered assuming this is even real.

But for everyone opposing the console bundle, there were those of the differing opinions that said they actually liked the way that the Spider-Man console looked. Some said that they could care les if it was faked or not and just though that it looked great while others shared the same view but hoped it was indeed real. Suggestions were even offered to improve it such as including a web pattern somewhere, a detail that would be perfect for the controller that seems to currently lack that connecting factor.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man isn’t due out for several months, so it may be a while before we hear any confirmation of this PS4 Pro bundle. It seems likely that Sony would release some sort of bundle for Spider-Man, but it remains to be seen if this leaked image is what will be in stores when the game releases on Sept. 7.