Report: ‘Spider-Man PS4’ Has Scarlet Spider and ‘Spider-Man 2099’ Costumes

A fresh batch of Marvel’s Spider-Man previews surfaced this morning, and as media were given a huge four-to-five hour chunk of the game to play through, we’re learning many new details about the plot, the gameplay, and of course, the costumes. According to USGamer’s Mike Williams, two of the most popular Spider-Man costumes will be unlockable in the game: The Scarlet Spider costume, and the Spider-Man 2099 costume.

Williams’ new preview article says the following, regarding costumes: “There looks to be a total of 25 different costumes to unlock. Most of them were blacked out in my demo, but the new outfits that did appear include the aforementioned Spider-Man Noir, Secret War, the Scarlet Spider (classic hoodie version), Spider-Armor Mark II, the Spider-Man: Homecoming suit, and that film’s home-made costume. One outfit also carried the distinct silhouette of Spider-Man 2099’s costume.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This bodes very, very well for any long-time Spider-Man fan who’s looking forward to running through the game wearing costumes based on obscure comic runs, whether for role-playing purposes or for the sheer fun of it. We’re hearing that while certain cutscenes will obviously default to the standard advanced suit for story purposes, you can wear whatever costume you’d like for the duration of the game. If you’re a purist, and you want to wear the classic costume that you begin the game with for your entire adventure, then go for it. If you want to prowl the NY streets in the intimidating 2099 getup, then that’s your prerogative, dude!

Something else I found very interesting was the mention of Miles Morales’ suit. Since Miles is in the game, this would seem like a no-brainer inclusion. Is it a simple tip of the hat to fans who want to play wearing that uniform, or is it included because we might see Miles Morales suit up at some point? Creative Director Bryan Intihar has stressed the point that this is a game about mentorship and partnership, so we think there’s a good chance that we could see more than one Spider-Man in this game. In fact, we asked the lead writer himself whether that was a possibility, and he gave us a pretty shady answer. For more on that, you can check out the interview here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man swings onto PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro on September 7, and we’ll have so much more coverage for you in the weeks leading up to launch. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all of the latest, and follow me on Twitter @MatthewFace for more gaming chit-chat.