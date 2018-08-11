Spider-Man PS4 Gets New Screenshots

Next month, the world will adorn the mask of Spider-Man when Insomniac Games’ PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man releases. But before it does, the aforementioned developer and Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a brand-new batch of screenshots of the game.

The new images feature not only Spider-Man doing his Spidey thing, but a little bit of combat and both Peter Parker in everyday life and Mary Jane.

It’s worth noting that the above 4K screenshots were captured on a PlayStation 4 Pro, so if your plain ol’ PS4 copy doesn’t quite look this crisp next month, that’s why.

As for the subject matter of the screens, it’s all pretty standard stuff. There’s web swinging, Spidey bursting through corporate glass towers, posing while hanging from walls, hand-to-hand combat, and Spidey dodging bullets.

As for the Peter Parker and Mary Jane screenshots, they are both from the same part of the game, which appears to be some type of date or meeting between the two.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is scheduled to release on September 7th.

For more on all things Spider-Man PS4 — including new confirmed suits and new gameplay footage — as well as on Spidey in general,

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.