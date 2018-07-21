Here’s A Sneak Peek At Marvel’s Spider-Man’s PS4 Theme

In 48 days we all will be playing Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. In preparation, everyone should be stocking up on Vitamin D gummies, a doomsday-level of snacks, and the following Spider-Man PS4 theme:

Okay, so that’s not a PS4 theme. According to Insomniac Games, it’s a tease of what will be a theme. More specifically, a tease of the art the theme will use. Unfortunately, the developer doesn’t provide any further information.

“We’re still putting the finishing touches on the theme, but because we can’t wait to show you, here’s a peek at the art that PS4 theme will use,” said James Stevenson, community director at Insomniac Games.

Whether it will be a static or a fancy ol’ dynamic theme, we don’t know. When it will be released, we don’t know. What it will look like beyond that piece of art, we don’t know.

What we do know is that it is being designed by Adi Granov (who created the recently revealed Velocity suit), and that it is free to all players who pre-order a copy of the game. Usually, themes are pre-order incentives for digital copies of the game, but Insomniac Games doesn’t divulge whether this is also the case here. It also doesn’t mention whether or not it will be available for separate purchase. As you can see, we don’t know much.

But we do know all that needs to be known: it’s a Spider-Man theme. And Spider-Man PS4 themes can only be a good thing, especially if you can pair it with a Spider-Man-themed PlayStation 4 Pro.

Personally, I’m hoping it isn’t a static theme, and isn’t just a red background with Spidey doing a Spidey pose. Something tells me the latter isn’t the case, but the former might be. A dynamic theme of Spidey perched atop a tower that has a moving street population and a time of day dynamic sounds like a thing of PS4 theme dreams though. But, it also sounds like that isn’t what we are getting. Oh well.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is poised to release on September 7th. For more on it and Spidey, click here.

Source: PlayStation Blog