‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Update Includes Festive Photo Mode Changes

Today’s a pretty big day for Marvel’s Spider-Man owners, as they can now swing around New York City with the Sam Raimi suit from the original film trilogy. But the newest update for the game has more than that for fans to enjoy.

Insomniac Games has detailed the number of changes with Version 1.12 and 1.13, which should be available the next time you boot up the game. Along with the infamous “Webbed Suit” (as it’s called by the team), there are other things to check out, too.

These include new frames and stickers which have been added to Photo Mode, along with three new filters- 8-bit, EGA and Retro. These will not only enable you to add some flair to the shots you take around the city, but also introduce a holiday-themed vibe, as you can see in the screenshot above (shared by Insomniac’s Gil Doron on his Twitter account).

These include things like snowmen, gingerbread men, flying ships and a “Season’s Greeting” sticker, which make for quite the digital Christmas card. (Sure beats using a generic one, right?) And with the retro and 8-bit style filters, you can take the web-slinger back to the old-school!

With this new update, the game is also adjusting certain things to prepare for the arrival of the new Silver Lining DLC, which will bring Silver Sable back on a quest for revenge. The DLC is expected to release sometime later tonight, though an exact timetable wasn’t given by the developer.

Other adjustments and things added to the game are as follows:

“Friendly Neighborhood” Difficulty mode (more than likely an “easier” mode for rookies, though we’re still waiting for details).

Support for creating a New Game + save from a New Game + save.

New frames and stickers in Photo Mode.

Addressed an issue where the “A Bit of a Fixer-Upper” Trophy is not awarded after completing all puzzles.

Addressed an issue where MJ’s initial dialogue in “The Heist” DLC may not play.

Addressed an issue where some lines of dialogue would be delayed in “Turf Wars” DLC pack.

Addressed various additional issues.

Following this final set of updates, Insomniac Games is taking the rest of the year off, set to return sometime in early January. It’s unknown if they’ll be bringing any additional content to Spider-Man beyond what’s here, but considering we’ve gotten three DLC chapters, a number of filters and Photo Mode goodies and a handful of skins to use within the game, I think we’ve gotten an overload of Spidey already.

We’ll let you know if they announce any other plans for Spider-Man. But in the meantime, be sure to check it out now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Read our review for more details!