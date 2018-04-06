Venom Teased for Spider-Man PS4

Insomniac Games is doing everything right and, as far as we can tell, these guys are on the path to crafting the best superhero video game we’ve ever played. Spider-Man info has been spewing out of Game Informer over the past few days after a trip to Insomniac’s Burbank studio, and one of the most exciting details being teased right now is the inclusion of — or exclusion of — Venom of the game.

In the clip above, starting around the 29:45 mark, you can hear the guys start talking about which villains or characters they’d like to see in the game. They say that when Creative Director Brian Intihar was asked specifically about Venom’s possible appearance in the game, he coyly remarked that Venom was a cool character. We did not get a confirmation that Venom would be in the game, but more importantly, we did not get any kind of concrete denial.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that Intihar is cited as acknowledging Venom’s popularity, either. In a previous “rapid-fire” Q&A session between Game Informer staff and Intihar, he’s asked which villains may appear in the game. A long list of names is rattled off, but most of them are jokes. If you watch the video here, starting around 3:20, you’ll notice some curious pauses. Doc Ock gives Intihar a short pause, as does Sandman. He doesn’t give any kind of answer to either of those suggestions, but when he’s asked if Venom will be in the game, he does answer that “Venom is a really cool character.”

Let’s also just take a moment here to appreciate the fact that “microtransactions” are listed as one of the possible villains in the game, and Intihar responds with an enthusiastic “hell no.” So that’s one less thing to worry about with Spider-Man.

Unfortunately that’s where we have to leave it for now. The inclusion of Venom, and the role that he would play in the game, are obviously secrets at this point. It’s entirely possible that Intihar wanted to keep all of his cards close to his chest as to not trap himself into narrowing down the list of possible villains in the game, and Venom may not show up at all. Do keep that in mind going forward, as we’d hate to set unrealistic expectations; we literally have no evidence whatsoever, other than the fact that Intihar refused to deny that he’s in the game.

But what do you think. Do you think Venom will show up, or would that be too big of a character to introduce and throw away without him becoming the main villain in the game? Hell, for all we know, Venom could be the main villain in the game! Sound of in the comments below, and place your bets now.