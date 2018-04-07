Spider-Man PS4 Developer Refuses to Reveal These Two Simple Facts to Fans

This week we learned a ton of new information about Spider-Man on PS4, but there are still a few key things that we don’t know yet. There are actually really important things that we don’t know yet; things that we thought were mundane or unimportant at first, but now we’re having second thoughts about. One of them has to do with Spider-Man‘s suit, and the other has to do with — get this — Peter Parker’s job.

In this episode of the Game Informer Show, the fellas take about half an hour to sit down and talk about everything they’ve learned about Spider-Man after a visit to Insomniac Games‘ Burbank studio, where they got to go hands-on with the game. Curiously, one of the things that stuck out the most to them when playing the game, and to us while listening about it, is the fact that you begin the game in the classic Spider-Man costume, with a black spider logo. So how and when does the “white spider” suit come along? We don’t know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Insomniac is staying tight-lipped on the white spider suit: its origins, and its meaning. It’s peculiar, because they’re not shy about telling the media that the suit is tied directly to the story, and that it actually has a meaning. When Spider-Man was first revealed, everyone wanted to know why the spider was white, and Insomniac, with shifty eyes and fingers drumming together, let fans know that there was a narrative reason. Now we know that you will eventually build or acquire that suit in the game, but we still don’t know why.

The other strange mystery, and one that has absolutely captivated us, is Peter Parker’s occupation. Insomniac will not tell us where Peter Parker works or what he does, but they said it will be revealed when the game ships. Why is that a secret? Obviously Parker doesn’t work at the Bugle anymore, because that wouldn’t be a secret at all. It’s noted in the video that we don’t think he works at Oscorp, so that leaves us in a bit of a void.

My personal hope is that he’s working for Tony Stark. They mention that Peter is always going broke, but he’s a bit of a budding scientist, and so I’m hoping that he’s working for Stark’s company doing research, and in return, Stark is providing him with technology instead of money.

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you guys, especially if you’re well-versed in Spider-Man lore. What do you think the white spider means, and how does Peter acquire it? Where do you think Peter Parker works, and why would it be a secret! Sound off in the comments below! You can catch up on all of our recent Spider-Man coverage right here.