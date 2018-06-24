Spider-Man PS4 Won’t Have Multiple Swing Controls

Spidey swings one way and one way only in the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Speaking on Twittter, Insomniac Games’ Creative Director Bryan Intihar revealed that the game will not feature multiple swing controls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will not be multiple swing controls. — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) June 22, 2018

While on Twitter, Intihar also revealed that the game’s traversal system has been refined and tweaked since its E3 demo earlier this month. Among these changes, were improvements to the game’s dive mechanic, though what type of improvements were specifically added, wasn’t divulged.

Just got my hands on a new build with improvements to the dive mechanic. Feels so awesome! Love our traversal team #SpiderManPS4 #wearealwayslistening — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) June 22, 2018

All I’ll say it that it starts to address some of the feedback people pointed out at e3 — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) June 22, 2018

For those of you wondering why Insomniac Games went back to the drawing board on the game’s traversal mechanics, it’s because it was perhaps the sole source of criticism of an otherwise loved and praised E3 demo.

That said, many people like the traversal mechanics, and didn’t think they needed an improvement, however, it sounds like the developer has tweaked them just a bit in order to refine the controls, and make as many people happy as possible. Improvements on the dive mechanic will especially go a long way in making sure everyone loves the way the game feels while they swinging from building to building.

The most important aspect of any Spidey game is the traversal mechanics. It doesn’t matter if you got 4K spidey at 60 frames per second if the traversing in the game doesn’t feel good. The combat can be excellent, the story and writing can be excellent, everything could be excellent, but if moving around Manhattan doesn’t feel good, then fans will be disappointed.

That said, it’s good to see Insomniac Games recognize this, and commit to making traversing as fun and fluid as possible.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is slated to release on September 7th.

For all the latest on Spidey, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the superhero by clicking right here.