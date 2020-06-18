Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Creative Director Says PS5 Game Is "All About Miles"

✖

Developer Insomniac Games today revealed a bunch of new information about the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5. We now know that the game, which featured prominently and was announced at last week's PS5 event, will be similar in scope to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, when and where it will take place, and that, while the game's Peter Parker is alive and well, it will specifically focus on Miles and his story.

"Many of you fans have wondered if Peter Parker is OK," Brian Horton, Creative Director on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, stated earlier today on the PlayStation blog. "Don’t worry, we still have much of Peter’s story left to tell. But this game is all about Miles, a critical part of our Spider-Man universe, and you won’t want to miss what happens."

Whether that means Parker won't feature at all remains to be seen. Relatively little has been shown of the game, and while the timeline breaks down that Miles Morales will play out a year after the events of the original game, who knows exactly what its plot will entail. As the game's name implies, however, it would seem that Miles will take center stage for it.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is expected to release later this year for the PS5. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

