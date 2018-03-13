Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Splatfest Settles Which Came First, the Chicken Or the Egg

The latest battle to take place in Splatoon 2 asked a very interesting question to players out there – what came first, the chicken or the egg?

Granted, the question has been asked for years, and despite some people coming up with scientific evidence to argue for one side or the other, it still lingers, with some people still wondering. But Splatoon 2 made it clear with this weekend’s event – it’s all about chicken.

The results show that Team Chicken walked away from Team Egg with a 2-1 victory over the event.

The results were calculated based on three different categories, including solo results, team results and popular votes. Team Egg managed to attain the popular vote with 59 percent, but Team Chicken managed to even the odds with solo votes by 53 percent. Then it went and claimed a complete victory by also taking team votes, by 56 percent.

Nintendo posted the results on Tumblr, with the image below and the notes, “The Splatfest results are in, and Team Chicken has scrambled Team Egg with a 2-1 win! Congratulations to the victors and thanks to everyone who participated!”

While some may still argue that an egg is needed to hatch a chicken (and, in return, a chicken is needed to lay that egg – oh, man here we go), it’s fun to see the results from this particular Splatfest. And with summer just around the corner, we’re likely to see even more events lined up for players to get into. Now, what those will be has yet to be seen.

And don’t forget that Splatoon 2 will be getting some new single player downloadable content over the next few months as well, with a rank increase and plenty of new challenges for players to overcome. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.

